CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Shares Gap Down to $37.51

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.51, but opened at $35.84. CS Disco shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 3,142 shares traded.

LAW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

