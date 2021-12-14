CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAW. Citigroup dropped their target price on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

LAW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.51. 629,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39. CS Disco has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,696,600 shares of company stock worth $191,821,107 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

