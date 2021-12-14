Crystal Token (CYL) Reaches Market Cap of $3,394.16

Crystal Token (CURRENCY:CYL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Crystal Token has a total market capitalization of $3,394.16 and approximately $165,892.00 worth of Crystal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crystal Token has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crystal Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00038471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Crystal Token Coin Profile

Crystal Token (CYL) is a coin. Crystal Token’s total supply is 27,834,890 coins and its circulating supply is 564,377 coins. Crystal Token’s official website is www.crystaltoken.co . Crystal Token’s official Twitter account is @crystal_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crystal Token is a cryptocurrency token innovating the field of smart trading. Its exclusive Binance Bot, which bases its analysis on trends, capitalization, volume, and several indicators, offers a wide range of opportunities for both newbie and expert traders, through multiple trading profiles. Crystal community will also benefit from the exclusive Crystal Reward, as well as from several additional services, including Marketing Campaigns, Games, and more. “

