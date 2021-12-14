Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Cryptrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $76,365.46 and $354.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus BNB (vBNB) traded 1,369,900,942% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153,804,530.69 or 3,245.32862918 BTC.

Venus BTC (vBTC) traded up 1,077,012,022.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,138,064,087.17 or 213,916.64783490 BTC.

Venus ETH (vETH) traded 1,152,213,227% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878,808,304.54 or 18,543.15823816 BTC.

Venus XVS (vXVS) traded 1,289,026,390.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110,946.13 or 86.74238089 BTC.

Venus SXP (vSXP) traded up 1,182,473,939.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337,327.18 or 7.11771991 BTC.

Venus LINK (vLINK) traded up 1,095,757,505.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968,146.82 or 83.72926615 BTC.

Venus DOT (vDOT) traded 1,240,181,139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605,987.65 or 139.38861708 BTC.

Venus DAI (vDAI) traded up 1,465,589,438.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305,718.71 or 6.45077027 BTC.

Venus BCH (vBCH) traded 209,126,578.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,848,398.47 or 376.60736192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Cryptrust Profile

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using U.S. dollars.

