CryptoBonusMiles Market Cap Hits $522,097.65 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $522,097.65 and $2,141.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038060 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006734 BTC.
CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “
CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
