Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Short Interest Update

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, a growth of 614.8% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the second quarter worth $194,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRU opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77. Crucible Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

