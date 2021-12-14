CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.96.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.07. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -211.36 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,796 shares of company stock worth $40,772,338 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after purchasing an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

