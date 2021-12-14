Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 350 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 111,688 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 97,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 76,354 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 61,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.