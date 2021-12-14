Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.65 and a 1-year high of $317.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

