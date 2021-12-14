Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 760 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 174.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,020. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

