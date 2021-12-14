Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $147.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

