Critical Review: Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) & NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordea Bank Abp 36.84% 10.11% 0.61% NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21%

This table compares Nordea Bank Abp and NatWest Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 3.89 $2.59 billion $1.03 11.36 NatWest Group $16.85 billion 2.10 -$477.65 million ($0.07) -41.57

Nordea Bank Abp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NatWest Group. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordea Bank Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nordea Bank Abp and NatWest Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60 NatWest Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus price target of $53.16, suggesting a potential upside of 354.36%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than NatWest Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nordea Bank Abp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats NatWest Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment serves, advices, and partners with corporate customers; and provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solution. The Large Corporates and Institution pertains to the provision of financial solutions to large Nordic and international corporates and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises of investment, savings, and risk management solutions to individuals and institutional investors. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

