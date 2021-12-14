Critical Review: Aware (AWRE) versus The Competition

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aware to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Aware has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware’s peers have a beta of -2.24, meaning that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.3% of Aware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Aware Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million -$7.61 million -11.65 Aware Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -38.87

Aware’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aware and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aware Competitors 2488 12673 23494 640 2.57

Aware currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 24.40%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Aware beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

