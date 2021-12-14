Critical Analysis: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) versus Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

93.4% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.14 $45.45 million ($0.93) -27.00 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.10 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than eHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for eHealth and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 5 6 0 2.55 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

eHealth currently has a consensus price target of $53.30, suggesting a potential upside of 112.27%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 8.10%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats eHealth on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

