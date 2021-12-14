Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.21.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.71 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

