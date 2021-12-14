Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $3.64.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
