Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

