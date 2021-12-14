Cream (CRM) Reaches Market Cap of $16,903.12

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $16,903.12 and $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,602.37 or 0.99610376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.22 or 0.00274056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.87 or 0.00382323 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00131330 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

