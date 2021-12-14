Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in November

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COVTY shares. Societe Generale lowered Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Covestro from €61.00 ($68.54) to €53.00 ($59.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Covestro from €72.00 ($80.90) to €73.00 ($82.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

COVTY stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covestro will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

