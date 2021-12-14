Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CSPLF stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

