Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.10

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 3834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.

BASE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

