Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:CSAN opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86. Cosan has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cosan by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 777,389 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cosan in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Cosan

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

