Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Corning by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.