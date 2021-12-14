Coreto Market Cap Hits $4.34 Million (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Coreto coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Coreto has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $55,134.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coreto has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

