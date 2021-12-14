Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond Acquires 70,000 Shares

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,500 ($13,876.04).

Coral Products stock opened at GBX 15.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.99. The stock has a market cap of £12.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50. Coral Products plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio is 1.00%.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

