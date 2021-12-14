Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

