ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Monday, November 1st.

CNVVY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

