Contrasting ENI (NYSE:E) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18% ENI 2.53% 6.85% 2.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lonestar Resources US and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 1 4 12 0 2.65

ENI has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.50%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Lonestar Resources US.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lonestar Resources US and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A ENI $51.34 billion 0.95 -$9.86 billion $1.02 26.60

Lonestar Resources US has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

