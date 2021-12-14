Contrasting Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

This is a summary of recent ratings for ESS Tech and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.41%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.03%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Byrna Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 20.52 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -110.77

ESS Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats ESS Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

