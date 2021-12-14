ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

