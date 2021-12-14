Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $24.16 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $636.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 101.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.