Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will announce sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.14 million and the highest is $23.90 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $20.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $90.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.48 million to $91.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $103.17 million, with estimates ranging from $99.20 million to $108.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

CHCT traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

