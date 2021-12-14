CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.64.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.19 on Monday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CommScope by 276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 229,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 24.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.