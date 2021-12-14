Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Update

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,614. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $82.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

