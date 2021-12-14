Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

