Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,144.00.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 68,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

