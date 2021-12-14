Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,772 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 4.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.