Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Raised by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,584 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,364 shares of company stock valued at $212,519,011 in the last quarter.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $251.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.76. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

