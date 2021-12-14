Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $257.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.20. 761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,621. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.47. Coherent has a 52-week low of $134.98 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coherent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coherent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.