Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. Analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clene by 2,071.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clene in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clene during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clene by 37.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

