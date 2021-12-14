Clean Yield Group Sells 3,215 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Clean Yield Group lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth $97,057,000. Amundi bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $31,604,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 86.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after buying an additional 791,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,552,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

