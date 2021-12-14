Clean Yield Group Sells 1,190 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clean Yield Group decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,203,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,755,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB remained flat at $$234.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.00. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

