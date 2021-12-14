Clean Yield Group Purchases 472 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

