Clean Yield Group Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group owned 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ameresco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.70 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

