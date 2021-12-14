Clean Yield Group Buys 250 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 866.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 108,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,914,191. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

