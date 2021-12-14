Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after acquiring an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after purchasing an additional 458,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,787. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.70.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.007 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

