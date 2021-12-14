Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $505,000 in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 694,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 566,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GSEW traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.97. 23,805 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

