Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after buying an additional 69,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after buying an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,937,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 149.1% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 103,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,280. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $95.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.