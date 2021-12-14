Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 452,739 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYEM traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,452. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

