Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys Shares of 14,821 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Mastercard accounts for about 2.5% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $347.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,479. The firm has a market cap of $341.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.