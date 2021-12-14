Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $151.24. 90,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,276,021. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $274.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

